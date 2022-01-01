Amanita muscaria dried 50 g, caps, harvest september 2020

Dried fly agaric 50 gr. Mushrooms are Packed in 50 grams, if you need more or less, choose a different weight in the catalog. Shipping to Europe, USA and Canada. Mushrooms are collected in the season of collection, dried at the optimum temperature with preservation of all useful properties. These fly agarics are suitable for the preparation of tinctures, ointments, as well as for the treatment of non-traditional methods of various diseases. Photos of dried fly agarics that we sell were made by us from our stocks.